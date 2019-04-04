Buhari Jets Out For World Economic Forum

Advertisement

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari will today (Thursday) depart Abuja for Amman to honour an invitation by King Abdullah 11 bin Al-Hussein of Jordan.

In a statement dated April 4, 2019 and signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said Buhari would during the visit, participate in the World Economic Forum on the Middle East and North Africa holding at the Dead Sea, Jordan.

The statement read in part “President Buhari will deliver an address at the opening of the plenary alongside King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein and United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres, and join world economic leaders in an informal gathering at the King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Centre.

“The Nigerian leader will also hold bilateral meetings with some world leaders on the sidelines of the Forum.

“President Buhari will depart Amman Sunday for Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) to participate in the ninth edition of the Annual Investment Meeting, April 8-10, 2019.

“Invited by His Highness, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rachid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the Nigerian President as Guest of Honour, will deliver the keynote address under the theme, ‘Mapping the Future of Foreign Direct Investment: Enriching World Economies through Digital Globalization,’” the statement read in part.

According to Adesina, Buhari will be accompanied on both trips by the following states governors, Abubakar Badaru, Jigawa; Abiola Ajimobi, Oyo; and Yahaya Bello of Kogi.

Others on the entourage include the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; the National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Mohammed Babagana Monguno (rtd), and other top government officials.