Buhari Jets To Senegal For Inauguration Of President Sall

President Muhammadu Buhari, will on Monday depart Nigeria for Senegal to attend the inauguration of Senegalese President, Macky Sall.

This was contained in a statement issued by his special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

Sall was re-elected President of the country in the February 2019 Senegalese presidential election.

Buhari will travell alongside Governors Mohammed Abubakar, Nasir El-Rufai and Tanko Al-Makura of Bauchi, Kaduna and Nasarawa states respectively amongst others.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari departs Abuja today for Dakar, Senegal to attend the inauguration of Senegalese President, Macky Sall, following his re-election for a second term.

“On the invitation of his host, President Buhari, who is ECOWAS Chairman, will be Special Guest of Honour at the ceremonies to be attended by other African leaders at the Diamniadio Exhibition Centre on Tuesday.

“The President will be accompanied by Governors Mohammed Abubakar, Nasir El-Rufai and Tanko Al-Makura of Bauchi, Kaduna and Nasarawa states respectively.

“Others on the Presidential entourage include the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama; National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd); Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufai, and other top government officials.

“The President is expected back in the country at the end of the inauguration ceremonies.”