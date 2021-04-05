Buhari Labels Imo Attacks As ‘Acts Of Terrorism’

34 SHARES Share Tweet

President Muhammadu Buhari has described Monday’s attacks on the correctional center and police headquarters in Imo State as “acts of terrorism”.

Buhari, who is currently on a two-week sick leave in London, reacted to the attacks through his senior media assistant, Garba Shehu.

The president ordered the immediate deployment of officers from all security and intelligence agencies in the state and South-East region toward apprehension of the suspects behind the attacks.

Buhari said the assailants must be made to pay for the consequences of their actions according to provisions of the law.

The president also ordered the immediate arrest of inmates who were freed during the attack on the correctional facility, saying many of them are believed to be “deadly criminals”.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had earlier accused members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN) of being behind the attacks.