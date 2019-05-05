Advertisement

Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s return from a 10-day private visit to London, the United Kingdom on Sunday, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has claimed that he lacks the capacity to govern the country because he is “busy” managing himself.

Buhari had arrived in at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at on Sunday evening. Although the President did not disclose the reason for his visit to London, there were claims in some quarters that he might have visited the British capital for another medical consultation with his doctors.

The PDP had on Friday accused Buhari of “wandering” in London, urging him to return to Nigeria to attend to the security challenges facing the country.

Advertisement

The opposition party’s spokesperson Mr. Kassim Afegbua, appeared on Channels Television’s “Sunday Politics” on Sunday, where he reacted to the President’s return to the country.

“The President has no capacity to manage us because he is busy managing himself,” Afegbua.

He accused the Buhari administration of not addressing insecurity in the country.

“I think what we have witnessed in the last four years is a replay of crass incompetence in the way and manner that the security of this country is being handled.

“Don’t forget that the Constitution (1999 as amended) states clearly that the primary responsibility of any government, particularly a government that prides itself as an anti-corruption government is the protection of lives and properties.

Advertisement

“And as we speak today, without sounding immodest, you will agree with me that it will be a surprise if tomorrow’s headline says no killing because almost every day when you read the newspaper it is one killing, too many,” he stated.

But reacting, Adesina said the security challenges are as old as Nigeria, adding that the President remains committed to tackling the security challenges.

“The security challenge is almost as old as Nigeria. But we know that it spikes at some time and reduces at some time. We have challenges on our hands in different parts of the country.

“The President had been tackling that even before he travelled. It’s going to be a continuation of what he has been doing.

“Every week, there is a security meeting where the security chiefs and everybody in the security architecture meet with the President and they look at the problem and the steps being taken to solve them,” said Adesina.