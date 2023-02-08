Buhari Meets Emefiele After Supreme Court Order On New Naira Note Deadline

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday received the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele at the State House in Abuja.

The meeting between Buhari and Emefiele is coming few hours after the Supreme Court ruling of Wednesday stopping the February 10 deadline for the validity of three old naira notes.

The apex court gave the order on Wednesday in an exparte motion filed by three state governors.

The governments of Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara States had asked the Supreme Court to restrain the Central Bank of Nigeria from implementing its naira redesign policy which fixed February 10 as the deadline for the use of old notes.

The suit was instituted by way of motion ex-parte by the Attorneys-General of the states.

The Attorney-General of the federation who is the chief law officer of the nation, is the sole respondent in the case.

The states argued that the deadline given by the CBN that the old N200, N500, and N1000 notes would cease to be legal tender is against the well-being of ordinary Nigerians.