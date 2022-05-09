Buhari Ministers ‘Abandon Governance To Campaign For Election’- Baptist President Urges Nigerians To Pray For God-Fearing Leaders

The President, Nigerian Baptist Convention, Dr Israel Akanji, has said ministers and many political officer holders have abandoned their primary duties to campaign for votes ahead of primary elections of various political parties

Akanji, who said this while addressing journalists in Ibadan on Monday stated that many sectors were already suffering because of this dereliction of duty

Speaking on the 2023 elections, Akanji urged the electorate to vote God-fearing persons into power to take the country out of its current problems.

He said, “While we shall be praying that God will choose for us leaders after His heart at all levels of governance, we shall also be praying against the neglect of current important national issues by people in government in the bid to hold to power.

“Too many current concerns are suffering as people who are supposed to act have their eyes glued on 2023. We therefore seriously implore our political party to field God-fearing candidates in the coming general election in the interest of our common good.”

Akanji lamented the worsening security situation in the country, saying those who travelled on road and those who travelled by rail no longer fee safe while herdsmen, kidnappers and bandits were also ravaging many parts of the country.

He called on the Federal Government to seek help from the international community to tackle the problem of terrorism confronting the country.

The clergy man also said out of the 121 students abducted from Bethel High School in Kaduna State on July 5, 2021, 120 had been released remaining one of the students in the captivity of the bandits.

He appealed to the bandits to free the remaining student, saying they were also praying to God for the release of the remaining student.

Akanji said, “We hasten to call on government to live to its responsibility in ensuring the safety of lives and property in Nigeria. As a Christian denomination, we cannot but look up to God in prayer for help.

” Hence, we strongly advise government at the three tiers of governance to organize constant prayers as one of the weapons to

curbing and resolving security challenges in Nigeria;

“In the interim, we urge government to swallow pride and engage international help in various efforts to decapitate terrorist groups in

Nigeria.”

The Baptist president also called on the Kwara State Government to reopen Oyun Baptist Secondary School, Ijagbo which was shut over hijab controversy.

He said it was inappropriate and unfair for Muslims to insist on wearing hijab in a Baptist school, saying Christians had never attempted to impose their ways of life on students in schools established by Muslims.

He said, “We hereby strongly appeal to His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman, to reopen the Oyun Baptist Secondary School, Ijagbo, which was shut down over hijab controversy, so that the students can continue with their education and particularly to enable the final year students can write their WAEC.”

On the current strike embarked by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, the cleric appealed to the Federal Government to implement agreements entered with the union while urging lecturers and managements of various universities not to rely solely on government for funding.

He said, “We strongly appeal to government to keep the agreement they entered with workers, after all government is continuum, and an incumbent government should naturally see that it keeps to commitments made by its predecessors.”