Buhari Moves To Save Amaechi, Ngige, Others, Asks Senate To Delete Section Of Electoral Act Requiring Resignation Before Primaries

In a move believed to be aimed at saving the job of his appointees, President Muhammadu Buhari has officially asked the Senate to remove a section of the newly-signed Electoral Act 2022 which bars political appointees from voting as delegates or contesting during conventions or congresses of their parties.

Section 84 (12) of the new Act requires that serving political appointees who plan to seek elective offices must resign ahead of such conventions or primary elections of their parties.

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported that at least 25 political aides of President Buhari, including 13 serving ministers, are believed to be nursing ambitions for elective offices in the 2023 elections.

President Buhari had earlier opposed Section 84 (12) of the Act which stipulates that “No political appointee at any level shall be voting delegate or be voted for at the Convention or Congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election”.

In his letter read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday, Buhari asked the lawmakers to expunge the section from the Electoral Act.

The president had earlier said that the section, “constitutes a disenfranchisement of serving political office holders from voting or being voted for at Conventions or Congresses of any political party, for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election in cases where it holds earlier than 30 days to the National Election.”

Buhari noted that, “This provision has introduced qualification and disqualification criteria that ultra vires the Constitution by way of importing blanket restriction and disqualification to serving political office holders of which they are constitutionally accorded protection.

“The practical application of section 84(12) of the Electoral Bill, 2022 will, if assented to, by operation of law, subject serving political office holders to inhibitions and restrictions referred to under section 40 and 42 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“It is imperative to note that the only constitutional expectation placed on serving political office holders that qualify, by extension as public officers within the context of the constitution is resignation, withdrawal, or retirement at least 30 days before the date of the election.

“Hence, it will be stretching things beyond the constitutional limit to import extraneous restriction into the constitution on account of practical application of section 84(12) of the bill where political parties’ conventions and congresses were to hold earlier than 30 days to the election.”

Among appointees of the president who are believed to have political ambitions include the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige, and the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, amongst others.