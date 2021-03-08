Buhari: My Goodwill Increased ‘A Million Times’ After Criticising President – Says Aide Sacked By Ganduje

69 SHARES Share Tweet

Salihu Tanko-Yakassai, the man who was sacked as media aide to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State for criticising President Muhammadu Buhari, has hit the president again.

In a Monday morning tweet, Yakassai, popularly known as Dawisu, gleefully revealed how attacking Buhari had brought him more recognition and fame.

“After 5yrs in Government, the goodwill I got after leaving Government, is a million times more than the one I got when I got in. That’s indeed an honourable exit, which is rare in Nigeria. This is certainly God’s doing and I am eternally grateful to Him for His endless Blessings,” he tweeted on Monday.

Yakassai’s tweet is a further confirmation that President Buhari had lost his enormous goodwill in Kano, which used to be his political stronghold.

Until recently, Yakassai was a special adviser on media to Governor Ganduje. The got kicked out from his job after he demanded President Buhari’ resignation over worsening insecurity in the country.

THE WHISTLER reported that the former Kano governor’s aide had described the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as a failure and demanded the president’s resignation for failing to stop frequent abduction of schoolchildren in learning institutions across the country.

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) had arrested him following his open criticism of the president.

This website also reported how Yakassai was last year suspended by Governor Ganduje after accusing President Buhari of being “insensitive” to public outcry during the October, 2020, #EndSARS protests.

He had said that no government in Nigeria’s history had expressed “zero empathy” for predicaments of its citizens as the one being led by President Buhari.

About one week after his sacking, Yakassai took to twitter to express delight over the goodwill his criticism of Buhari and his eventual dismissal from office had brought him.

In the 2015 presidential election, the president secured over 1.9 million votes in Kano State, while the then incumbent president, Goodluck Jonathan, scored 215,779 votes in the state.

Buhari also polled more than 1.4 million votes in Kano in the 2019 presidential election, while his main challenger, Atiku Abubakar, got 391,593 votes.

The president’s failure to take the bull by the horns by tackling insecurity in the country, especially in the north, may have pruned down his support base in the region.