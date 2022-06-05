Buhari Never Zoned APC Presidential Ticket To The South – Presidency Makes U-Turn

The presidency has denied reports that President Muhammadu Buhari has zoned the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress to Southern Nigeria.

According to the President’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu Garba, reports that the president demanded for a southern Presidential candidate for the APC was false, misleading and misrepresentation of what truly transpired.

Speaking with the BBC on Sunday, Shehu said, “This issue has not arisen.

“All he has to do is negotiate and get one person out of it, and he has shown that as a leader he is ready to provide leadership to make that happen,” he stated.

Buhari had invited aspirants on the party’s platform to a late-night meeting at the State House on Saturday night after returning from overseas trip to Spain.

It soon emerged across a section of the media while the meeting was going on that the president had asked the ticket be zoned to the southern part of the country.

However, the official transcripts of the meeting released by Femi Adesina, the president’s Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, said the president only asked all the aspirants to seek a consensus amongst themselves as against his initial stance to choose who his “successor” will be.

Recall the president had also met with the governors on Tuesday before embarking on the Spain trip. He used the occasion of that meeting to solicit the cooperation of the governors that he be allowed “to choose my successor.”

But Shehu has now debunked the latest report on the president’s position and clarified that the only shift of position of the president was that the president would back anyone chosen during consensus talks, notwithstanding the aspirant’s region, report from the BBC said.

The APC holds its presidential primary election on 6-8 of June with 23 aspirants going for the party’s ticket.