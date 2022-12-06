Buhari Nominates Aisha Ahmad, Edward Adamu For Another Four Years As CBN Deputy Governors

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Aishah Ahmed and Edward Adamu to serve another tenure as Deputy Governors of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

This was disclosed on Tuesday by Bashir Ahmad, Special Assistant on Digital Communications to Buhari.

He tweeted, “President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded the names of Aishah Ahmed and Edward Adamu to the Senate for confirmation as deputy governors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The President asked the Senate to confirm the nominees to serve for a 2nd and final term at the apex bank.”

The Central Bank has four deputy governors, but Ahmad, Adamu and Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi were appointed in 2018.

Aisha became a Deputy Governor in charge of Financial System Stability on March 23 2018.

Her profile on CBN website reads, “she is responsible for leading the effort to promote a sound financial system in Nigeria; one of the principal objects of the Bank as specified within the CBN Act.

“In this role, Aishah is a member of the Governing Board and Committee of Governors at the CBN and Chairman, Financial Institutions Training Centre (FITC) – a not-for-profit organization offering training, consulting and research services for the financial services sector.”

Adamu is the Deputy Governor of, Corporate Services Directorate and assumed the role on March 23, 2018.