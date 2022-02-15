Buhari Nominates Dr Steve Ogidan For NIPSS Course

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the nomination of Dr Steve Ogidan, a development and agric-finance expert, for the Senior Executive Course 44, 2022 at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru.

Ogidan is the National Coordinating Consultant for the Project Monitoring Reporting and Remediation Office (PMRO), which supports farmers registered under the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Anchor Borrowers Programme.

He holds a Ph.D in Business Development Strategy from the Trinity College and University, Spain and has served as trainer and consultant on business development, microfinance, research, agriculture, and human resource development, on multiple assignments and projects with the World Bank, Department for International Development, International Finance Corporation, Bank of Agriculture, UNDP, and the Central Bank of Nigeria, among others.

The Managing Director/CEO of Successory Nigeria Limited in a statement issued on Tuesday, said, “I am very pleased to notify you through this medium that His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, President and Commander-in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has approved my nomination for the Senior Executive Course 44, 2022 at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, Kuru.

“Following the kind approval of His Excellency and the support of the Managing Director of NIRSAL Plc, I am therefore joining other distinguished Nigerians so nominated by the President for this ten-month Executive Leadership and Policy Programme this week.

“While I will continue to provide remote guidance, My Chief Technical Assistant, Mr Oluremi Olaoye has taken over as the Acting NCC and will manage all PMRO related activities in my absence. I request that you accord him every support and make the PMRO tasks seamless and progressive.”

Mr Olaoye is an experienced technocrat with over two decades of experience spanning journalism, agriculture, finance and conflict management sectors