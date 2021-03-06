Buhari Not Suffering Side Effects After COVID-19 Vaccination – Presidency

43 SHARES Share Tweet

The Presidency said on Saturday that President Muhammadu Buhari did not suffer any side effect after taking the AstraZeneca vaccine on Saturday.

Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, issued a statement to allay fears of citizens that the president may be suffering the after-effect of the vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca biotechnology company.

“…I like to assure all citizens, and to dispel fears and misconceptions about the safety of the vaccine administered on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN earlier this morning.

“After he got his jab, the President felt normal and went about doing his job. If there are side effects that follow, we will be open about that but so far there is nothing of a side effect, serious or mild on the President. He is carrying on as normal.

“We hope this will help to send a strong message among the people, especially those grappling with hesitancy about the efficacy and safety of the vaccine,” said Shehu.

President Buhari had received the vaccine on live television alongside Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the new banquet hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Speaking after being vaccinated, he urged all eligible citizens and residents of the country to get the COVID-19 vaccination “so that we can be protected from the virus.”

Buhari said, “I have received my first jab and I wish to recommend it to all eligible Nigerians, (and urge them) to do same so that we can be protected from the virus.

‘“The vaccine offers hope for a safe country, free of the coronavirus.

‘“I similarly urge all eligible Nigerians to present themselves to be vaccinated in accordance with the order of priority already mapped out, at the various authorised designated centres ONLY,’’ he added.