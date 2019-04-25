Buhari Not Yet Ready To Fire Ministers, Says Lai Mohammed

Advertisement

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has said there is no likelihood President Muhammadu Buhari will dissolve his cabinet.

He said the president will retain his ministers till at least May 22, 2019.

Mr. Mohammed dropped the indication to State House correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council, FEC meeting in Abuja on Thursday.

After the FEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, State House correspondents had asked the minister questions bothering on when Buhari may dissolve his present cabinet.

Responding Mohammed said, “The cabinet is still intact. We are going to have a valedictory service on May 22.

“So, you still need to suffer us much; you will still see more of my face. Thank you very much.’’

Buhari had on April 17 asked his cabinet to compile a comprehensive status reports on policies, programmes and projects from their respective ministries, departments and agencies.

He had then asked them to submit the reports to the Presidential Audit Committee in the office of the Vice President on April 24.