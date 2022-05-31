Buhari Off To Spain To Discuss ‘Extradition Of Convicted Persons’ After Meeting APC Governors

President Muhammadu Buhari has been invited by President Pedro Sanchez of Spain to discuss issues of mutual interest to both Nigeria and Spain.

Buhari will depart the country in company with the Attorney-General of the Federation and Justice Minister, Abubakar Malami, after his meeting with governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Femi Adesina, Buhari’s senior media adviser, said the state visit will also afford the president the chance to meet with His Majesty King Felipe VI, the Head of State of Spain.

“During his engagements with both leaders, the Nigerian President will discuss issues of mutual interest to both countries, which will expectedly result in the signing of Agreements and Memoranda of Understanding on a wide range of topics geared towards further enhancing the bilateral relations between the two nations.

“Such areas include: Extradition and transfer of convicted persons, Mutual Legal Assistance, Cultural Matters, Cooperation towards fighting crime and enhancing security, as well as issues affecting dependants of diplomatic staff.

“Also, on the agenda are Cooperation on Energy, Trade and Investment, Transportation, Public Health and Sports Development,” said Adesina.

The presidency added that Buhari will serve as, “the Special Guest at an Investment Forum jointly organized by the Spanish Chamber of Commerce, the Ministry of Trade, and the Confederation of Employers (CEOE) where he will speak to the gathering of top members of the Spanish business community and their Nigerian counterparts on the investment opportunities in Nigeria and ways of expanding the volume of trade as well as further collaborating for the development of the economies of both countries.”

Also on the president’s entourage are the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo; Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare; and the Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora.

Others are the National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd); Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar; and Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa.