Buhari Orders Immediate Clearing Of Apapa Gridlock

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, gave directives for immediate clearing up of the Apapa gridlock.
Recall that the Lagos State Governor-elect, Babajide Sanwo-Olu had said he will end the protracted gridlock in Apapa within the first 60 days of his administration.
But in what is seen to make Sanwo-Olu’s administration easier, Buhari in several tweets proffered lasting solutions to the gridlock around the Lagos Ports, as the traffic congestion has continued to restrict all operations and livelihood in the area.
The president further issued a 72 hours directive to truck operators and drivers to vacate access roads to the port.