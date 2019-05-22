Buhari Orders Immediate Clearing Of Apapa Gridlock

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, gave directives for immediate clearing up of the Apapa gridlock.

Recall that the Lagos State Governor-elect, Babajide Sanwo-Olu had said he will end the protracted gridlock in Apapa within the first 60 days of his administration.

But in what is seen to make Sanwo-Olu’s administration easier, Buhari in several tweets proffered lasting solutions to the gridlock around the Lagos Ports, as the traffic congestion has continued to restrict all operations and livelihood in the area.

NOTICE: A Presidential directive has been issued for the immediate clearing up of the Apapa gridlock and the restoration of law and order to Apapa and its environs within 2 weeks. — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) May 22, 2019

The president further issued a 72 hours directive to truck operators and drivers to vacate access roads to the port.

The directive mandates the immediate removal of all trucks from the bridges and roads within Apapa and all adjoining streets leading into the Apapa axis. — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) May 22, 2019

To facilitate this important assignment, operators of trucks and tankers have also been directed to vacate the Port Access Roads within the next 72 hours. — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) May 22, 2019

The directive further mandates compliance by all security personnel and MDAs, while heads of @nigerianports, @CustomsNG, @FMPWH, and all other security operatives are to ensure their officers’ adherence to the new directives. — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) May 22, 2019