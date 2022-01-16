Buhari Orders ‘Robust Military Operation’ In Niger State Amid Worsening Security Situation 

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the armed forces to ‘set the ball rolling for a big military operation in Niger State’ amid the rising cases of banditry in the state.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, made this disclosure in a statement released on Sunday.

According to the statement, the president ordered the military “to respond robustly to the cases of killings and kidnappings in the state and to give effect to the strategic objectives through the use of force.

In his message to the government and people of Niger State, President Buhari said, “I would like to express sincere sympathies to the government and people of the state following recent security incidents.”

He reiterated that security is a responsibility of every member of the community and only through solidarity and cooperation with law enforcement agencies can insecurity be finally defeated.

He added that, “The Federal Government is willing to strengthen support and cooperation with all the states. I believe that with the full cooperation of the citizens, we will surely overcome this problem.”

In recent times, Niger State has seen a spike in the number of bandits/insurgent related attacks including the recent killings in Mashegu and Kontangora Local Government Areas of the state.