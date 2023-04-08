Buhari Orders Security Agencies To Find Masterminds Of Benue Killings

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the recent violent incidents in Benue State where scores of residents have been reportedly killed in the past weeks.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER earlier reported an attack on the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in the Guma Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The president through his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu on Saturday described the recurring killings as “extreme violence”.

While calling for an end to the violence, Buhari condemned the use of terrorism as a tool in inter-communal conflicts.

He urged the security operatives to identify the attackers and ensure they are swiftly dealt with under the law.

“He conveyed his grief and sympathy to the families of those who lost their lives due to the attack and directed the secret services, police and military commanders to enhance surveillance on every front and to immediately review the security management in the affected areas.

Advertisement

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those murdered. The entire nation stands united in the fight against the forces of terror and evil,” said the President.

Recall that at least 46 persons were reportedly killed on Wednesday as suspected armed herders unleashed a deadly attack on the Umogidi community of Entekpa Adoka district in the Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State.

The fresh attack came a day after suspected herders invaded the community and killed three persons on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Igbobi community in the neighbouring Apa Local Government Area of the state was also attacked, and three persons killed.