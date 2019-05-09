Buhari Praised For Re-appointing Emefiele As CBN Governor
President Muhammadu Buhari has been lauded for re-nominating Godwin Emefiele as the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.
Emefiele’s re-appointment was contained in a letter seeking the Senate’s confirmation which was read out by Senate President Bukola Saraki at the close of plenary on Thursday.
Nigerians, who took to twitter to express their happiness, said that nominating Emefiele for another five years is a step taken in a good direction.
Recall that Emefiele was appointed by President Goodluck Jonathan in 2014. He will be the first CBN governor to return for a second term if confirmed by the Senate.