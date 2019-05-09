Buhari Praised For Re-appointing Emefiele As CBN Governor

Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari has been lauded for re-nominating Godwin Emefiele as the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Emefiele’s re-appointment was contained in a letter seeking the Senate’s confirmation which was read out by Senate President Bukola Saraki at the close of plenary on Thursday.

Nigerians, who took to twitter to express their happiness, said that nominating Emefiele for another five years is a step taken in a good direction.

Advertisement

I am a critic of President @MBuhari because I believe he is inept, and tribalistic. However, when he does well, I must commend him. In nominating Godwin Emefiele for a 2nd term, Buhari showed he is listening and is slowly shedding his clannish nature. For that, I commend him. — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) May 9, 2019

Many claimed Godwin Emefiele will be replaced by a Northerner.



The same people will come to tell you Mr. Emefiele was reappointed because he is in the pocket of the President.



Please ignore them.



Congratulations Godwin Emefiele. pic.twitter.com/DQLOXR9mYp — Akinpelumi Akinboye (@theakinakinboye) May 9, 2019

"Godwin Emefiele" I am impressed PMB could disappoint it critics by extending the CBNs Governors tenure. I only hope his extension is not politically motivated just to make a Point. That is needless at the moment! pic.twitter.com/3wKf2lLPXs — OBA (@obabiliamin2023) May 9, 2019

Of course he knows the implication if he ever tries replacing him with those Yahoo maggots craving for the Nation's treasury. We know where it will land us las las in addition to the present mess. — Jericoh (@iamJericoh) May 9, 2019

We are told there's a daily "5 minutes of madness"…. maybe we should call this tweet "2 minutes of making sense" @KemisolaAdekun1 @OmobolaJanet @perogunner @haruna_braimoh pic.twitter.com/tfXKFdNrqm — Olufunke Lawson (@bravefacefunkie) May 9, 2019

Advertisement

Whoever had advised @MBuhari to retain Godwin Emefiele as CBN governor is a wise man. If not, the economy would've been further battered by a new agbada wearing sycophant who knows nothing about monetary & fiscal policies. — Edwin Mbanefo (@EdwinMbanefo) May 9, 2019

Recall that Emefiele was appointed by President Goodluck Jonathan in 2014. He will be the first CBN governor to return for a second term if confirmed by the Senate.