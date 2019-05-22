Buhari Presides Over Valedictory FEC Meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over valedictory federal executive council (FEC) meeting.

The meeting which started shortly after the president entered the council chambers of the presidential villa, Abuja, is the last meeting of Buhari’s first term in office.

The Muslim opening prayer was said by the minister of environment, Sulieman Hassan, while the Christian prayer was said by Niger Delta minister, Usani Usani.

All ministers were present as at the time the meeting went into closed door session except the minister of aviation, Hadi Sirika.

President Buhari will be inaugurated for his second term in office on May 29.