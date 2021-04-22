Buhari Re-Appoints Jelani Aliyu DG NADDC

26 SHARES Share Tweet

The President, Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, approved the re-appointment of world renowned auto designer, Jelani Aliyu, as the Director General/Chief Executive Officer of National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) for another four year tenure.

Aliyu was first appointed in April 2017 by President Buhari in recognition of his innovation in the automotive industry particularly his notable contribution in General Motors in the United States of America.

A statement from NADDC on Thursday in Abuja, explained that the reappointment letter was signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, dated 7th April, 2021.

Aliyu was re-appointed on the recommendation of the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo.