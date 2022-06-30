Buhari Reappoints Patience Oniha As DG Of Debt Management Office

President Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed Patience Oniha as the Director-General of the Debt Management Office (DMO), according to a statement from the presidency.

Oniha will remain at the helm of affairs of the debt office for a second term of 5 years with effect from July 1, 2022.

Oniha’s reappointment was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu.

The presidency said her reappointment follows the reforms she introduced in her five years.

The aide said among her notable achievements are the introduction of the SUKUK Bond and her ability to attract investors to the Eurobond market.

Shehu said the development was in accordance with Section IV (9-i) of the Debt Management Office (Establishment ETC) Act, 2003.

He said, “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointment of Patience Oniha as the Director-General of the Debt Management Office (DMO) for a second term of 5 years in accordance to Section IV (9-i) of the Debt Management Office (Establishment ETC) Act, 2003.

‘’The renewal takes effect from July 1, 2022. Her appointment for a second term was based on the significant achievements recorded by the DMO in the last 5 years, under her leadership.

”Amongst the achievements are the introduction of Sukuk and Green Bonds to finance the development of infrastructure where there is a huge gap.

”Under her watch, as part of the initiatives to improve the sustainability of the public debt and opening up avenues for raising long-term funds for corporates, the DMO introduced long-term Bonds with tenors of 30 years in the domestic and international markets.

”This is aside from attracting diverse investors including retail investors to the FGN Bond Market.”