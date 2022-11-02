Buhari Rebuffed Chief Mbazulike Amechi’s Last Wish- Ohanaeze Ndigbo

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Wednesday, described the late aviation minister Chief Mbazulike Amechi as ‘a quintessential Igbo Titan, icon and trail blazer’. The late minister died yesterday at 93.

Ohanaeze’s position was stated in a release by its national publicity secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, in Enugu.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo recalled how the deceased, alongside other foremost nationalists, fought for Nigeria’s independence.

According to the release, “On several occasions, he was arrested and detained by the colonial authorities and in more than two occasions he preferred imprisonment instead of bowing to the oppressors.

“Other courageous youths who volunteered in that sacred obligation include Osita Agwuna, Nduka Eze, Mokwugo Okoye, Raji Abdallah, Ikenna Nzimiro, and Anthony Enahoro.

“What really added to the Amaechi mystique was that the more the incarceration, the more popular he became. It is a tribute to a rare courage, uncompromising principle, sacrifice, stoic heroism, patriotic dispositions and extra-ordinary faith in the struggle for Nigerian independence that earned Amaechi the Member of the Parliament at a very young age of 29, parliamentary Secretary and subsequently the Minister of Aviation of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the First Republic.”

He said even at an old age, Chief Amechi still had ‘those passionate, revolutionary, oratorical, edifying zest and robust intellect that characterize freedom fighters’.

Ohanaeze, however, regretted that President Muhammad Buhari failed to fulfill a wish which the late Amechi requested from him.

Quoting the release, “It is regrettable that the last wish Chief Amaechi presented to President Muhammadu Buhari was rebuffed. Amaechi made his way to Aso Rock and pleaded that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu be released to him on trust.

“Secondly, Amaechi, on hearing that Buhari was to visit Ebonyi State, earlier this year, in spite of his old age, reactivated his combative paws and reflexes to meet Mr President.

“At Abakaliki, Chief Amaechi in an uncommon oratorical skill, spoke pointedly but passionately to President Buhari on why Nnamdi Kanu should be released to him. Amaechi’s voice waxed eloquent to the universal advocacy that it is the turn of the South East to produce a president in Nigeria.”

The release recalled how the late South-African president, Nelson Mandela, was housed at Amechi’s house in the heat of apartheid regime in South Africa.

Ogbonnia wrote, “In 1963, when the obnoxious apartheid regime in South Africa was at its peak, in connivance with Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, the freedom fighter, Dr Nelson Mandela, escaped South Africa and the home of Chief Amaechi, in Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Government Area, Anambra State, was considered the most suitable.

“Mandela stayed in Ukpor for about six months. It was on departure from Lagos in 1963 that the apartheid regime traced him and arrested him on arrival at Johannesburg.”

The president general of Ohanaeze, Prof George Obiozor, in the statement, expressed pains over Amechi’s death. He however added that, “The life of Amaechi is a veritable lesson in uprightness, selflessness and heroism.”