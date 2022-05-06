Buhari Rejects Ohanaeze’s Appeal To Release Nnamdi Kanu

President Muhammadu Buhari, Friday, declared that the fate of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, would be settled in court.

The declaration by President Buhari is contrary to appeals by the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide for a political solution to the IPOB leader’s case with the federal government.

Ohanaeze had during its Imeobi meeting on Thursday in Enugu pleaded with President Buhari to release Mazi Kanu who is being tried on allegations of treason and running a proscribed group.

Buhari’s stance was made known during a meeting he held with members of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and other Igbo leaders of thought in Abakaliki on Friday.

President Buhari is on a two-day visit to Ebonyi State. He told the Igbo leaders after their appeal to release Nnamdi Kanu that, “I have listened carefully to the various appeals from the elders to the traditional leaders regarding a wide range of options.

“As I have said previously, this matter (Nnamdi Kanu’s) remains in the full purview of the courts where it will be properly adjudicated.”

During the town hall meeting, the president frowned on the increasing insecurity and violence in the South East. He vowed to use security agencies to arrest the situation.

Among those that spoke during the meeting were the chairman, South East Traditional Rulers, Eze Charles Mkpumah, and the chairman, Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN), South-East, Rev Abraham Nwali.

Recall that President Buhari had told a delegation led by octogenarian Chief Mbazuruike Amaechi that he would consider an unconditional release of Mazi Kanu when they visited him last year.