Buhari ‘Removes’ Buni As Niger State Governor Takes Over As Party Chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari has allegedly approved the removal of the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mai Mala Buni before his trip for medical treatment in the UK on Sunday, reports have said.

According to the reports, some governors of the APC led by the Niger State Governor, Mr Abubakar Sani Bello, had ambushed Buni at a meeting with Buhari to report that Buni was readying the party to postpone its National Convention slated for 26 March.

Buni was alleged to have long been tinkering with the idea of staging the convention and presidential primary on the same day but has kept the card close to himself.

The convention was fixed for February 36 but was moved with the excuse that the party was working on consensus candidates especially for the post of the National Chairman to avoid rancour that could tear the party apart afterwards.

However, after meeting with Buhari, a new date was fixed, which has come under serious doubt with accusation that Buni and some few executive members have other plans.

The latest development is said to have been taken while Buni was in Dubai, UAE, for medical treatment.

In his stead has been appointed Bello, who has called for the party’s National Executive Committee meeting on Monday (today).

The Secretary of the party, John Akpanudoedehe, has threatened to shut down the National Secretariat of the party, saying Bello is just a member of the caretaker committee and not the chairman or Secretary vested with the power to call for a meeting.

Sources reported that the first meeting which involved a highly placed minister was also attended by Governors Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Simon Lalong (Plateau), and Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa).

Bello led the meeting and is said to be acting in the capacity as the chairman of today’s meeting which will announce the next line of action including that Buni has been ousted.

But a former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Yekini Nabena, kicked against Bello’s move in a statement, saying, “I am using this medium to call on our leaders across the states to caution Governor Sani Bello.

“The Presidency should also call him to order to immediately drop the plan to convene a NEC meeting without the knowledge of Governor Mai Mala Buni and the Secretary of the CECPC.

“The likes of Governor Bello are working against our party and to cause anarchy in the ruling APC.

“Governor Sani Bello is neither the Chairman nor Secretary of the National Caretaker Committee. So, where did he get the power to convey such a meeting?”

When contacted about the planned meeting, Bello did not deny calling for a meeting but only denied that there was a crisis in the party.

He told The Nation, “No crises. I have nothing to say.

“There is a caretaker meeting tomorrow (today). Decisions will be taken at a meeting,” the governor said.