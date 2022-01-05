Buhari Replaces Ararume, Names Okadigbo As NNPC Board Chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, replaced Senator Ifeanyi Ararume as the board chairman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

Buhari accordingly appointed Senator Margret Chuba Okadigbo as the new chairman of the NNPC board.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, who disclosed this in a press statement, said the appointments take effect from the date of the incorporation of the NNPC Limited.

Recall that Buhari had appointed Okadigbo as the member representing South East when he first appointed the Board and Management of the NNPC Limited in September 2021.

THE WHISTLER had reported that hours to the inauguration of the board, President Buhari ordered postponement of the swearing in ceremony.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, who made the announcement, said the presidency “deeply regret inconveniences caused to members by this suspension.”

Meanwhile, in the newly announced appointments, the president retained the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari, as the Chief Executive Officer of the NNPC Ltd.

Adesina, who noted that Buhari made the appointment in accordance with the power vested in him under Section 59(2) of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021, said Umar Ajiya was also retained as the Chief Financial Officer.

The statement reads: “Other Board Members are; Dr Tajudeen Umar (North East), Mrs Lami O. Ahmed (North Central), Mallam Mohammed Lawal (North West), Engr. Henry Obih (South East), Barrister Constance Harry Marshal (South South), and Chief Pius Akinyelure(South West).

“Also appointed are Executive Commissioners of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission. They are: Dr Nuhu Habib (Kano), Executive Commissioner, Development and Production, Dr Kelechi Onyekachi Ofoegbu (Imo), Executive Commissioner, Economic Regulations and Strategic Planning, Capt. Tonlagha Roland John (Delta), Executive Commissioner, Health, Safety, Environment and Community, and Jide Adeola (Kogi), Executive Commissioner, Corporate Services and Administration.

“Earlier appointed are the Board Chairman, CEO, Executive Commissioner, Exploration and Acreage Management, and Executive Commissioner, Finance and Accounts.

“New appointees at the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority are Francis Alabo Ogaree (Rivers), Executive Director, Hydrocarbon Processing, Mustapha Lamorde (Adamawa), Executive Director, Health, Safety, Environment and Community, Mansur Kuliya (Kano), Executive Director, Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund, Bashir Sadiq (Sokoto), Executive Director, Corporate Services and Administration, and Dr Zainab Gobir (Kwara), Executive Director, Economic Regulations and Strategic Planning.

“They join the Board Chairman, Executive Director, Downstream Systems, Storage and Retailing Infrastructure, the CEO, and Executive Director, Finance and Accounts, who had earlier been appointed. For Midstream and Downstream Infrastructure Fund, new Council Members are; Mr Effiong Abia (Akwa Ibom), Bobboi Ahmed (Adamawa), and Engr. Abdullahi Bukar (Katsina).”