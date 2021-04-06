Buhari Replaces IGP Adamu While In Imo ‘Dealing’ With IPOB

47 SHARES Share Tweet

– As President Names Usman Alkali Baba Acting IGP

President Muhammadu Buhari has replaced Mohammed Adamu as the Inspector-General of Police. The IGP was replaced with Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

Baba will take over from Adamu, whose tenure was extended for three months by President Muhammadu Buhari after attaining the statutory 35 years of retirement in February.

The recent escalation of insecurity in the South East may have prompted President Buhari to replace Adamu as IGP before expiration of the three months tenure elongation he received on February 4.

The new IGP’s appointment was announced by the Minister Of Police Affairs, Muhammad Maigadi Dingyadi, while briefing State House journalists on Tuesday.

Dingyadi said the appointment was with immediate effect.

Until his appointment, Baba was the DIG in charge of Criminal Investigation Department of the Force Headquarters.

Born in 1963 in Yobe State, DIG Baba is an alumnus of Bayero University, Kano, and the University of Maiduguri, UNIMAID.

He joined the force as Assistant Superintendent of Police in March 1988.

The acting IGP, who was promoted to the rank of DIG in November 2020 from his previous rank as Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), holds a Master’s in Public Administration (MPA) and a BA (ED) in Political Science.

He is a fellow of the National Defence College and a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

DIG Baba has attended several professional courses/workshops and has held several strategic positions in the past, including Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone-5 Benin, Zone-4 Makurdi, Zone-7 Abuja, Commissioner of Police FCT and Delta Commands amongst.