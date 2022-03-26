Buhari Saved APC From ‘Disharmony’ Ahead Of Convention–Orji Kalu

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his intervention in resolving the crises bedeviling the ruling party ahead of today’s National Convention.

Kalu revealed that President Buhari’s timely intervention helped to ensure that the party conducts a peaceful and successful National Convention.

The former Abia State governor in a statement signed by him in Abuja on Saturday morning , called on all members of the party to remain committed to the party’s ideology.

He also expressed optimism that the convention would be successful, stressing that no stone should be left unturned to bring succor to Nigerians through the APC.

Kalu pleaded with President Buhari to help the party resolve the pockets of crisis rocking some state chapters of the party.

“I want to sincerely commend President Muhammadu Buhari for his quick and timely intervention in resolving the crises that rocked our great party. His intervention by inviting the various caucuses, stakeholders and leaders has brought in calm and unassuming peace which has rescued our party from disharmony

“Members of the party should demonstrate the spirit of love , peace and harmony as demonstrated by the president by embracing unity to help our party succeed in 2023 general elections.

“APC is one family and the President has done exceptionally well by meeting with the relevant stakeholders to resolve some of the crisis rocking the party,” he stated.