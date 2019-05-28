Buhari Scores Saraki, Dogara Low On Patriotism

President Muhammadu Buhari has scored senate president Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representative, Yakubu Dogara low on patriotism.

He issued their score card on Monday, during a “Special Interview” aired on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

According to the president, the judiciary developed a culture of dictating terms to the executive.

He further accused the duo of holding the country to ransome by refusing to pass the budget for about seven months.

The president said, “I think a culture was developed in the National Assembly that they should dictate the terms, which was wrong.

“It is the executive that dictates the terms and takes it before the legislature. It (the legislature) will examine it and agree or disagree with it.

“But when they go around posing that they are the government and not the executive, then that’s the problem.

“I felt and I spoke personally to the Senate President, Saraki, and the leader of the House, Dogara. They could not deny it.

“I told them how do they feel to hold the country to ransom for seven months without passing a budget.

“Unfortunately, they were not hurting me; they were hurting the country. So, really, in terms of patriotism, I think I rated them very, very low indeed.”

On winning the 2019 Presidential election, Buhari said he emerged victorious because Nigerians understand him.

“I was confident of winning the election because Nigerians understand me,” the President said.

Reacting to the “Baba Go Slow” tag given to him by some Nigerians, he said the second tenure “Next Level” will show off his speed.

“All those who say I am Baba Go Slow will know if I go slow or fast,” President Buhari said.

On the increased rate of criminal activities in the country, Buhari said, “My message to Nigerians is that they should help expose the criminals in their community to help the government attract investors to the country”.