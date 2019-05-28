Sponsored

Buhari, Security Chiefs Meet In Aso Rock

Nigeria
By Chibuzo Kalu
Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 met behind closed-door with Service Chiefs and other heads of security agencies at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The meeting started about 2 pm. and its agenda will be on the security situation of the country.

The northern governors yesterday briefed the president on the increasing banditry attacks in the north western states, kidnappings and killings in the north central part of the nation.

Recall that Buhari assured the northern governors that he would not let the nation down on security in the country.

