Buhari Seeks Advice From Nigerians To Help Super Eagles Perform Better In World Cup

President Muhammadu Buhari said the Super Eagles ought to be encouraged rather than criticised despite their disappointing exit from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Super Eagles were knocked out of the competition by the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in Garoua, Cameroon on Sunday.

The 1-0 deafeat stopped the Nigerian team from securing a spot to further compete in the quarter-final of the 2021 AFCON.

However, President Buhari said the players and their supervisors deserve commendation for their general performance in the tournament.

“Even though the Super Eagles did not live up to our expectations in the AFCON match last night, they all, officials and players alike, deserve commendation for the tough fight they put up.

“Indeed they gave everyone the confidence that they were up to it, and I am sure it was something they could have achieved. Nonetheless, we should not write them off,” Buhari wrote in a Facebook post late Monday.

The president believes that if encouraged and given the right support, the Super Eagles could perform better in the forthcoming World Cup.

“What we should all do instead, as Nigerians, is to encourage them to bounce back and do better next time.

“I have directed the football authorities to undertake a critical assessment of the AFCON performance, to enable better outcomes in the future, starting with the forthcoming World Cup qualification matches.

“I am also using this opportunity to urge the general public to send your suggestions to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), so that they can reflect and plan well for a better outing in the World Cup.

“God bless our Super Eagles, and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” wrote Buhari.