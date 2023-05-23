Buhari Seeks NASS Approval Of N16.7 Billion Refund To Borno For Road Reconstruction

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Muhammadu Buhari has sought the National Assembly’s approval for the issuance of N16.7 billion promissory note to Borno Government as refund for reconstructed federal roads in the state.

The request is contained in a letter addressed to President of Senate, Ahmad Lawan and read at plenary on Tuesday.

“Distinguished Senate President may wish to be informed that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at its meeting of May 3, approved the reimbursement of N16,772,486,002.19 to the Borno Government through the issuance of promissory notes in respect of federal road projects executed by the state.

“Distinguished Senate President may wish to note that the FEC had earlier approved the reimbursement of N3,084,769,393.63 to Borno State at its meeting of Feb. 1, along with the approval of N6,601,769,470.99 for reimbursement to the Plateau Government.

“My request for the resolution of the National Assembly for the issuance of promissory notes to the two states has already been forwarded to the National Assembly.

“Distinguished Senate President may wish to note that this approval by FEC for the reimbursement of the additional N16, 772,486,002.19 to the Borno Government was based on an appeal by the state and my directive to the Ministry of Works and Housing to ensure that sufficient funds are provided for the completion of the Damboa/Chibok road based on the current cost of completion of the project,” he said.

Buhari added: “The FEC’s approval was also subsequent to the recommendation of a cabinet committee which reviewed documents submitted by the state and carried out physical inspection and verification of the projects executed by the state government.

“In view of the foregoing, I wish to request the senate to kindly consider and approve through its resolution, the reimbursement of N16,772,486,002.19 through the issuance of promissory notes to Borno Government in respect of the road projects executed by the state on behalf of the federal government.

“The Honourable Minister of Works and Housing would provide any information that may be required by the National Assembly for the consideration of this request.”