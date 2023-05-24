Buhari Seeks Senate’s Approval To Pay N226bn, $556.8m, £98.5m Judgement Debts
President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate seeking approval to pay the sum of N226 billion, $566,754,584.31, and £98,526,012.00 owed by the Federal Government as judgment debts.
Ahmad Lawan, President of the Senate, read a letter from Buhari at Wednesday’s plenary asking the upper legislative chamber to approve the request.
In 2021, Buhari reportedly approved the payment of a controversial $418m in judgment debts related to the Paris Club refund despite opposition to the move by state governors.
More details to follow…