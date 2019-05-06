Sponsored

Buhari Sends Message To Muslims As Ramadan Begins

By Abimbola Johnson
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a message to all Muslim faithful following the sighting of the lunar month of Ramadan.

Buhari, in a message by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, urged Muslims to use the fasting period to build a relationship of friendship and harmony with fellow citizens of other faiths.

He further called for the continued peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

 “President Buhari prayed to Allah for the continued peace, progress, and the wellbeing of the country”, he said.

