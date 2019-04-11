Buhari, Service Chiefs In Closed Door Meeting

Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a closed door meeting with service chiefs.

The meeting, which is holding at the presidential villa, started around 11am.

It was learnt that the meeting will specifically address the increasing banditry attacks in the North Western states, killings in Kaduna state and kidnapping in other parts of the country.

Advertisement

Recall that the federal government, as part of moves to curb the upsurge in banditry in Zamfara State, suspended all mining activities in the state and its environs.