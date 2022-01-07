Buhari Should Respect Court Decision On Nnamdi Kanu, Ejimakor Speaks On President’s Interview

Barr Alloy Ejimakor, special counsel to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Friday, told THE WHISTLER that the legal team of his client would expect President Muhammadu Buhari to remain neutral in the court trial of Mazi Kanu.

Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, is facing trial on alleged treason, jumping of bail and running an illegal organization. He was abducted in Kenya and repatriated to Nigeria last August by Nigerian security forces. His legal team say his arrest violated his fundamental human rights, and currently being challenged in court.

President Buhari had before his interview on ChannelsTV promised to consider political solutions to Kanu’s case. He made the promise when Igbo leaders, led by Mazi Mbazuluike Amechi, visited him last year.

Buhari reneged on his promise when he stated that Nnamdi Kanu would be made to face the judicial process.

Ejimakor, in a reaction, said, “Whereas Buhari appeared to have dimmed the prospects of an executive decision to release Kanu, he also stated that he has left the decision to the judiciary.

“Recall that this is not the first time Buhari had said such a thing. He had said the same thing to Chief Mbazulike Amaechi several weeks ago.

“My hope is that the day will soon come when Buhari will be held to his implied promises to respect any judicial decision on Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, whether it is a bail, a mistrial or outright release from detention.”

Kanu’s case will be heard in an Abuja High Court this month.