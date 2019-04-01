Buhari Should’ve Lobbied Us To Confirm Magu – Saraki

Advertisement

Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, has said President Muhammadu Buhari had the option to lobby when the Senate rejected the confirmation of Ibrahim Magu as the substantive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Recall that on two occasions, the Senate turned down President Buhari’s request to confirm Magu as EFCC’s chairman.

The Senate’s rejection was premised on a report by the Department of State Services (DSS) who at the two instances insisted that the acting EFCC chairman lacks integrity to lead the country’s anti-corruption agency.

The DSS report had partly read: “In the light of the foregoing, Magu has failed the integrity test and will eventually constitute a liability to the anti-corruption stand of the current government.”

But speaking on Monday during the induction of the 9th National Assembly senators and members-elect in Abuja, Saraki said while the Senate has the constitutional powers to confirm or reject nominees presented by the President, the President also has the right to present a new nominee or lobby the upper legislative chamber to accept his nominees.