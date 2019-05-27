Buhari Signs 2019 Appropriation Bill Into Law

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the 2019 appropriation bill into law.

The assent of the N8.91 trillion budget signals the commencement of the 2019 fiscal budget.

The signing of the bill was witnessed by the Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, Danjuma Goje, the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo, Udoma, the Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly Matters, Ita Enang, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari and Minister of Finance, Boss Mustapha.

President Buhari had transmitted the budget to the National Assembly on December 18, 2018 while the lawmakers passed the bill on April 30th. They raised the budget by over N90.3bn.