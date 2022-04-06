Buhari Signs Executive Order 11 As Virtual FEC Meeting Holds

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law Executive Order 11, reordering national public buildings maintenance in the country.

The president signed the document just as the weekly virtual Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting at the Council Chambers, Presidential Villa, Abuja, gets underway.

Saying the order gives legal backing to the country’s national maintenance policy, the president directed all Ministries, Departments and Agencies, to set up maintenance departments in line with the provisions of the new Executive Order.

The order was earlier approved at FEC.

He said, “Since the approval of the policy by the Federal Executive Council, the federal government has consciously started the implementation of maintenance of strategic facilities like the federal secretariat Abuja and federal secretariats in 24 states of the federation, where at least 40 people are now daily employed in each of those 24 secretariats.

“In order to ensure the fullest implementation and impact of the policy, it is my pleasure to sign this Executive Order that ties maintenance direct to our economy.

“By this Order, I expect Ministries, Departments and Agencies to set out and ensure the operation of their maintenance departments and make necessary procurements for their maintenance in accordance with the provisions of the public procurement act.”

The President is presiding over the Council meeting. Those in attendance are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, and Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan.

Ministers present are Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed; Works and Housing, Mr. Babtunde Fashola; Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu; Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Talen and Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu.

Others are the Ministers of Aviation, Hadi Sirika; Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami; Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister Justice, Abubakar Malami; FCT, Mohammed Bello, as well as Ministers of State Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba and that of Science and Technology, Mohammed Abdullahi.

The rest of the Ministers, according to the disclosure at the meeting have joined virtually from their various offices in Abuja.