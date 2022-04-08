Buhari Signs Nigeria Policy Academy, Animal Diseases Control Bills Into Law

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday assented to Nigeria Policy Academy and the Animal Diseases Control Bills recently passed by the National Assembly.

A statement from Mr Garba Shehu, the president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, said the president signed the two bills into law at the State House and was witnessed by Hon Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub, Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives).

The Animal Diseases (Control) bill repeals the Animal Diseases (Control) Act, Cap. A17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and enacts the Animal Diseases (Control) Act for the purpose of prevention, detection, control and eradication of infectious and contagious transboundary and zoonotic animal diseases.

The Act will also act as prevention of antimicrobial resistance through the control and regulation of the use and administration of veterinary biologics, veterinary medicinal products and chemicals in animals, animal products, medicated animal feeds, sales and distribution of pet foods, veterinary medical devices, other veterinary products.

It will also lead to the enhancement of animal welfare and food safety.

The new Nigeria Policy Academy Act establishes and provides legal framework for the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State, as a degree awarding institution to provide academic and professional training.

The Academy will be headed by a Commandant not below the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police, and shall be appointed by the Police Service Commission on the recommendation of the Inspector General of Police as stipulated in Section 8 of the Act, a statement from Shehu said.

Also, the president signed into law bills on the Nigeria Law Reform Commission Act, 2022, the National Biotechnology Development Agency Act, 2022, the Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers in Nigeria Act, 2022 and the Federal Medical Centre, Hong (Establishment) Act.