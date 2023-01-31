Buhari Silent While Fulani Are Killed, Treated As Second-Class Citizens – Miyetti Allah

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Baba Ngelzarma, has accused the Muhammadu Buhari administration of feigning ignorance to the plight of Fulanis in the country.

Ngelzarma accused the Federal Government of doing nothing while Fulanis in the country are killed on a daily basis and treated second citizens in the country.

The MACBAN President spoke at a press conference organized by the Coalition of Pastoralists Association (CPAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

“The global warming is a reality and it has affected the Lake Chad massively, forcing our people to move down south in search of water and food for our livestock.

“While the Nigerian government has not lifted any finger to recharge the Lake Chad and make it habitable for our people, it has watched on helplessly as different communities and state governments across the North Central and Southern parts of the country treat the Fulani as irritants or second-class citizens who have no right to live or who do not deserve to have a source of living

“We are not happy as our business are suffering massively from the conspiracy of government and other Nigerians,” alleged Ngelzarma.

His claim came about seven days after alleged military airstrikes killed about 50 persons in Doma community, at the border between Benue and Nasarawa States and 18 “special hunters squad” at Galadima Kogo community in Shiroro Local Council of Niger State.

MACBAN claimed that some of those killed in the airstrikes were Fulani herders and Hausa drivers and truck boys who were allegedly offloading cattle from trucks.

“The Fulani have been the target of stereotypes, ethnic cleansing and mass murder in almost all states of the Federation. From Zamfara in the North-West to Adamawa, Taraba in the North-East, Benue, Plateau, Nasarawa in the North-Central, down to Ondo and Oyo in the South-West, or worse still the South-Eastern states, the Fulani people have been a subject of hatred, annihilation for unjustifiable reasons

“The Fulani are just killed for just looking Fulani on a daily basis, hundreds of pastoralists are being kidnapped on a daily basis,” he said.

Ngelzarma further blamed Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, for allegedly setting a “template” for alleged attacks on Fulani in the country.

“The successful implementation of the Ortom template led several other states to institute similar killer squads to extort, impoverish and kill the Fulani people across this country.”

The briefing was attended by Vice President of the Tabbital Pulaaku International (TPI) in Nigeria, Auwal Gonga, President of Jonfe Jam Youth Development Association of Nigeria, Saidu Mikano, and President Bandiraku Fulbe Youth Development and Right Initiative FGRDI, Murtala Julde, among others.