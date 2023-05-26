Buhari Takes Tinubu On Aso Rock Tour As Personal Properties Arrive Sunday

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Outgoing president, Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday took time to take his imminent successor, Bola Tinubu on a tour of the palatial State House.

Advertisement

The familiarisation tour of the House, where the president usually operates from took place shortly after the Friday Jummat Prayers at the Aso Villa Mosque.

The State House houses key offices that serve the president directly including the press office, Chief of Staff to the president’s office, offices of aides and many others.

Both men walked round the offices as the president showed the President-elect around the premises while they enjoyed deep conversation.

They were accompanied by the Chief of Staff to the president, Ibrahimi Gambari, the Permanent Secretary in the presidency, Umar Tijjani and other key staff at the State House.

Pointing at the press centre, the president said to the former Lagos State Governor, “This is the Gallery where you will be meeting members of the press.”

Advertisement

This is as key properties that are essential to the President-elect would begin to arrive at the Aso Villa, which houses his official residence and offices on Sunday preparatory to moving in, THE WHISTLER gathered.

Tinubu is expected to move into his new home on May 29 after his inauguration, to follow a long line of tradition that has been established since 1999 when Nigeria returned to civil rule.

The military governments of late Sani Abacha, Ibrahim Babangida, and Buhari also moved into the well fortified residence of the country’s number one citizen.

Ernest Shenekan also spent some months there when he headed the Interim National Government before he was swept aside by Abacha.

Tinubu who was declared the winner of the February 25 presidential election was conferred with the National Honour of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic on Thursday as planning towards his inauguration continues to take shape.

Advertisement

His second in command, Kashim Shettima, who was earlier shown round the Villa was also bequeathed with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger.

The event also witnessed exchanges of vital documents even as the inauguration concert took place some hours later.