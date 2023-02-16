‘Buhari The Real Jagaban’ — Nigerians Hail President For Standing Ground On Naira Swap Deadline

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to President Muhammadu Buhari’s refusal to budge from his decision to withdraw old Naira notes from circulation.

President Buhari during a live TV broadcast on Thursday avowed that old N1,000 and N500 notes cease to be legal tenders but approved the recirculation of old N200 notes for sixty days to cushion the effect of the Naira redesign and cash swap policy on the masses.

“I have given approval to the CBN that the old N200 bank notes be released back into circulation and that it should also be allowed to circulate as legal tender with the new N200, N500, and N1000 banknotes for 60 days from Feb. 10, 2023, to April 10 2023,” Buhari said.

He added, “In line with Section 20(3) of the CBN Act 2007, all existing old N1000 and N500 notes remain redeemable at the CBN and designated points.”

Some governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had approached the Supreme Court to challenge the policy and got an order directing the Federal Government to continue to allow the use of old N200, N500, and N1,000 notes.

But in his address, President Buhari said his administration has operated “within the ambits of the law” in implanting the policy.

He appealed to the ordinary citizens to bear the effect of the policy and assured that his administration would continue to assess the policy’s implementation “with a view to ensuring that Nigerians are not unnecessarily burdened” adding “In this regard, the CBN shall ensure that new notes become more available and accessible to our citizens through the banks.”

Reacting, some Nigerians lauded the president for standing his ground by refusing to approve the recirculation of all the old notes to stop politicians who might have stockpiled the old notes for vote-buying during the forthcoming presidential elections. Below are some of the reactions:

Walahi buhari is the real jagaban ..this politics and game of chess buhari na grandmaster..Now let’s tune our channels let’s wait for APC. to start wailing again . — ORO OLUWA 🌡️🎁 (@OloopoE) February 16, 2023

@MBuhari is the GOAT in dismantling the corruption network of politicians. Now the usual looters should go back to the supreme court. With Buhari in charge, you will come back from court empty handed — Brendan Champion (@brenokwaraji) February 16, 2023

Buhari is truly ready for Tinubu and his gang of votes buyers…



Let's the battle continue — Dixon Enoch (@DixonEnoch2) February 16, 2023

Bahari carry these APC people handicap. E know say them stash money for 1k and 5h notes. Na only 2h in extend. Buhari wetin this people do you??? 😭😭😭 — Nakedknight. (@ob1nn9) February 16, 2023

Buhari has openly backed Emefiele. I don’t want to hear you cowards attacking my Delta brother again. It isn’t the first time a Buhari administration is redesigning the currency at closure of his era.



Call the arrow head itself if you want to condemn the redesign and scarcity. — Cross˚ (@Elkrosmediahub) February 16, 2023

Buhari extends usage of old 200 hundred naira notes by 60 days.

Mr. President you are really doing well, we the masses are okay with it.

Baba don vow say him must show some of this looters shege.



#200 pic.twitter.com/u3Z3SaB0hF — The Beloved® (@DavidsonTeekay) February 16, 2023

Buhari na real G! That's the least Buhari and Emefiele could do to ameliorate the sufferings and scarcity of funds. This might go a long way to an extent, but that's not what the politicians want! — Leo-Ken (@leokenpaul) February 16, 2023

I love President Buhari, he knows the game better — @obaemilolaCHRC,ACIHRM,LSSWB CERTIFIED (@obaemilola) February 16, 2023

president Muhammadu buhari approved the release of only old N200 notes, N500 and N1000 old notes ceases to be legal tender. At least the money they kept for election rigging can't be in 200 denomination. APC governors una don hear ba — Oji ọfọ ga-ala (@kaylayechi) February 16, 2023

Buhari told us to vote the candidate of our choice 😂😂 and he told us that it’s only 200 naira that will remain legal tender so tell ur governors to go bring out that cash they stacked away ! Jungle don mature 😂😂😂😂 — Anthony Asher (@asherforchrist) February 16, 2023

President Muhammadu Buhari just destroyed the good thing he wants to achieve with his own hand

He claims to be tough but can't stand very little pressure, why waste money making new mints if you don't have mind to implement & stand your ground. Old N200 N500 & N1000 should stop pic.twitter.com/EnFioUVVu4 — Incognito (@IamPatrick_1) February 16, 2023

Buhari is the latest political teacher,

Schooling the looters. — Fidelis Gimba (@fidelisgimba1) February 16, 2023