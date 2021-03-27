Buhari, Tinubu, Attend Arewa Lecture In Kaduna

30 SHARES Share Tweet

– Applaud Late Sarduana’s Efforts At Nation-Building

President Muhammadu Buhari and former Lagos State governor/National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, have applauded the efforts of late Sir Ahmadu Bello in nation-building.

Both men spoke at the Arewa House Annual Lecture, on Saturday, March 27, 2021, describing the late Premier of Northern Nigeria as a visionary and transformational leader.

President Buhari was represented by the Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

On his part, Tinubu, who chaired the occasion, said that the contributions of the late Premier could never be overstated, as he maintained that the Sarduana worked with the country’s other founding fathers like Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe to lay the foundation of the country.

According to him, the vision of the founding fathers was a nation destined to be the leader in Africa and a model for black men.

This is as he commended the Arewa House for their effort in promoting informed discussion through the Annual Lecture.

The APC National leader added that “for a nation to know where is it going, it must, first of all, know where it was coming from.”

In the same vein, Tinubu commended President Buhari for taking the country through the Covid-19 pandemic; even as he urged the government to double-effort in the provision of employment for youths as a way out of the current restiveness that is engulfing the country.

The annual lecture with the theme,” Reduction of cost of governance for inclusive growth “, was delivered by the Governor of Plateau State and Chairman of Northern Governors’ Forum, Rt.Hon Simon Bako Lalong.

The occasion was attended by the Governors of Jigawa, Kebbi, Kwara, the deputy governor of Kaduna State and some of her colleagues, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, the CG of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (retd), the Shehu of Borno, Senator Abu Ibrahim, Hon. Faleke, former Boss of the EFCC-Nuhu Ribadu, and others.