Buhari To Address Nigerians In Special Interview Today

President Muhammadu Buhari will today address Nigerians in a special interview to be aired on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

The broadcast is expected to be aired tonight by 10pm.

A statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, advised all media outlets to hook up to the broadcast.

Advertisement

“The Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) will, today, May 27, 2019 air a special interview with President Muhammadu Buhari on its network service at 10 pm.

“All television stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to this broadcast,” it read.

Recall that earlier today, Buhari signed the 2019 appropriation bill into law.

Advertisement

He will be sworn in for a second term in office on Wednesday, May 29th.