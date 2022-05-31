Buhari To APC Govs: Back My Candidate For Presidency To Reciprocate Past Gestures

In the lead-up to the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary, President Muhammadu Buhari has asked governors of the party to respect his choice by supporting whoever he endorses to succeed him in 2023.

Buhari asked the governors to grant his request in “reciprocity” of similar gestures accorded to them in the past to nominate successors they feel “are capable of driving their visions as well as the ideals of the party” in their respective states.

The president recalled that it was through a “cohesive machinery” that the APC was able to wrestle power from the then ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and as such must agree on a candidate that reflects the values and virtues of the party.

“In pursuit of the foregoing objectives, the Party has successfully established internal policies that promote continuity and smooth succession plans even at the state and local government levels. For example, first-term Governors who have served credibly well have been encouraged to stand for re-election. Similarly, second term Governors have been accorded the privilege of promoting successors that are capable of driving their visions as well as the ideals of the party,” Buhari said.

President Buhari meets with APC Governors in State House on 31st May 2022

“As we approach the Convention, I appeal to all of you to allow our interests to converge, our focus to remain on the changing dynamics of our environment, the expectations of our citizens and the global community. Our objective must be the victory of our party and our choice of candidate must be someone who would give the Nigerian masses a sense of victory and confidence even before the elections.

“In keeping with the established internal policies of the Party and as we approach the Convention in a few days, therefore, I wish to solicit the reciprocity and support of the Governors and other stakeholders in picking my successor, who would fly the flag of our party for election into the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023.

“I wish to assure you that the consultation process shall continue to ensure that all aspirants and stakeholders would be brought on board right through to the convention. This would also ensure that any anxiety occasioned by different factors are effectively brought under control and that our party emerges stronger,” said the president.

Ahead of Buhari’s meeting with the governors, THE WHISTLER had gathered from presidency sources that Buhari had shortlisted two aspirants as his possible successor in 2023.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and Ogbonnaya Onu, the immediate past Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, were said to be top on the president’s mind.

It is, however, unclear whether or not the president divulged the name of his preferred candidate to the APC governors at the meeting.