Buhari To Attend 10 APC Campaign Rallies In Support Of Tinubu

President Muhammadu Buhari has indicated interest to embark on 10 campaign rallies with the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu, according to the revised time table of campaign released on Friday morning by the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Buhari has not taken part in any rally since the launch of the APC presidential campaign council and declaration for commencement of campaign in Jos, Plateau State in October.

This has set tongues wagging and fears that the president whose anointed candidate was Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has withheld his support for his party’s presidential candidate.

But in a revised time table to quell the anxiety from the party and supporters, Buhari would be in Adamawa State on Monday January 9 with Tinubu and his campaign team to attend the planned rally.

Buhari would also attend rallies in Sokoto, on the 16th, Cross River State on the 21 and Sokoto on January 25.

The president has also been listed to attend rallies in Kwara 28th January), Yobe (30th), Nasarawa (4th), Katsina (6th February), Imo (14th February) and terminate with the Lagos grand rally on February 18th, a week before the presidential election.