Buhari To Clark At 92: ‘Even If We Don’t Agree, I Acknowledge Your Patriotism’

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Nigerian minister of information, Chief Edwin Clark, on clocking 92 years of age on Saturday.

Buhari, who described Clark as a patriotic Nigerian, hailed the former minister and leader of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) for his commitment to peace in the country.

In a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, the President noted that “even if you don’t agree with the elder statesman sometimes, you must acknowledge his patriotism and commitment to peace.”

According to Buhari, “peace building is one of the greatest contributions we should expect of our elders, and I am proud that Chief Edwin Clark has played this role remarkably during trying times in our country.’’

He further described Clark as “a man of strong convictions who doesn’t hesitate to speak his mind on national issues,” adding that ”this gentleman expresses his mind without malice, one of the outstanding virtues of a statesman that he is.”

“While felicitating with you on this joyous occasion, accept my best wishes and deepest goodwill of my government. You have served your country with distinction and untainted record.

”You should be proud of this legacy. The country would always look up to you to tap from your fountain of wisdom”, the President said.