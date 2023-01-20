Buhari To Commission Lagos Blue Line Rail, Lekki Deep Sea Port, Others Next Week

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Muhammadu Buhari will be in Lagos next week to commission the Blue Line rail project, the Lekki Deep Sea Port; the 32-metric tons per hour Lagos Rice Mill; the 18.75-kilometer six-lane rigid-pavement Eleko Junction to Epe Expressway; and the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History.

Buhari who will be in the state between Monday, January 23 and Tuesday, January 24, will also open a private sector project, the MRS Lubricant factory, in Apapa.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, who disclosed this at a press briefing on Friday described the President’s planned visit as ‘A Festival of Project Commissioning’.

THE WHISLER had in December reported that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led members of his cabinet, the State House of Assembly, and journalists to take the first trip aboard the electric-powered Blue Line rail infrastructure, from the National Theatre Station to the station in Marina.

The test-run was for the first phase of the project, spanning 13 kilometres and extend from Mile 2 to Marina, covering five stations.

Sanwo-Olu informed that the construction of the second phase of the project, spanning 14-kilometre from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko, will be launched immediately afte commissioning of the first phase in January.

The project, which is being constructed by Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), started in 2010 under the administration of Babatunde Fashola.

Omotoso said: “Mr. President is scheduled to arrive in Lagos on Monday, January 23, via the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, where he will be received by Governor Sanwo-Olu, top government officials and dignitaries. There will be a short ceremony, which will include a cultural display, presentation of a bouquet and inspection of a guard of honour by the special guest.

“Thereafter, Mr. Governor will lead the guest to the Lekki Deep Sea Port for the official commissioning of the largest Sea Port in Sub-Saharan Africa. Mr. President and his host will be received at the Lekki Deep Sea Port by top government functionaries and board members of the Lekki Deep Sea Port. The chief host, Governor Sanwo-Olu, is expected to deliver a speech to formally welcome our guest to Lagos. There will be a tour of the Lekki Deep Sea Port facility by the President, Mr. Governor and other guests.

“The President is then expected to drive through and commission the newly constructed Eleko Junction to Epe road project before departing for the Lagos Rice Mill in Imota. He will take a tour of the Rice Mill – a solid testimony to the Lagos State government’s readiness to bridge the deficit in local rice production.

“We all know that Lagos is known for its remarkable hospitality and conviviality. These attributes will be on display in the evening of Monday January 23 during the state banquet to be organised in honour of our guest. Mr. Governor and his spouse, Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, will lead other dignitaries to give President Muhammadu Buhari a befitting Lagos welcome. There will be musical performances and other forms of entertainment to make the evening a very memorable one for Mr. President and all the invited guests.”

“On day two (January 24), Mr. President will commission the MRS Lubricant factory, a private sector project in Apapa. He will depart Apapa for the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History for its commissioning. The John Randle Museum, a bold attempt to curate our history and culture, will afford the President an opportunity to interact with art enthusiasts, curators, historians and academia, and students who have been invited to the programme.

“After that, Mr. President will move to the Lagos Blue Line Rail Project in Marina, where different activities have been lined up for him. At the Blue Line Terminal, Mr. President will witness the signing of the second phase of the rail project, from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko. He will also commission the Phase I and take a train ride from Marina to Mile 2 and back, before departing for Abuja.”