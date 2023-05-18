Buhari To Confer Highest National Honour On Tinubu, Shettima before Inauguration

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Even as some prominent Nigerians express opposition to the inauguration of Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima as president and vice president on May 29, President Muhammadu Buhari will confer the country’s national honours on both the President-elect and the vice-president-elect.

The event, which would take place on Thursday, May 25, is the major event before the inauguration of the duo.

There has been opposition to the May 29 inauguration from the camps of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the Labour Party.

The two parties filed petitions against the election of Tinubu and Shettima on February 25 at the election petition Tribunal.



They have argued that swearing in Tinubu and Shettima would affect the transparency of the election petitions.

They had called for accelerated hearing in order to dispense with the petitions.

However, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who’s the chairman of the presidential transition committee on Thursday revealed during a press conference that Tinubu would be conferred with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR) while Shettima will be honoured with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON).

By those conferments, Tinubu and Shettima would assume the status of president and vice president as recognised by the constitution but with full official dispensation of duties from may 29.

Mustapha said Nigeria is dragging closer to the auspicious time for a change of government which he said is historical hence the theme of the inauguration ‘Nigeria: Better Together, as the theme for the 2023 transition’.

He said the theme was deliberately chosen.

Apart from that, he further revealed that, “This is going to be the most organised and seamless presidential transition in the history of Nigeria, enabled by executive order 14 signed by President Muhammadu Buhari,” adding there would be an official handover of vital official documents.

THE WHISTLER gathered the documents to be handed over include secret military codes, key information concerning Nigeria’s vital assets, and reports of the Buhari administration spanning 8 years, among others.

By virtue of the power of the commander in chief, he reserves the right to declare military war on other countries with exclusive access to codes to the country’s military warheads.

The president moves with those secret vital documents and preserves them in the most effective ways for the security of the country.

As part of the exercise on May 27, which will kickstart the May 29 ceremony, Mustapha said there will be an inaugural lecture by the former President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta.

Recall the president signed the executive order 14 in order to pave way for the presidential transitions. In February soon after the election, which conferred on the committee legal framework for the transition of power.

Speaking on the protest against the inauguration, he said, “Let me say without any fear of contradiction, there will be an inauguration on 29th of May.

“We will proceed with the inauguration of President-elect Tinubu and the litigation will continue. Our constitution and electoral act have dealt with that. Our laws are sacrosanct,” the SGF added.