Buhari To Hold Interactive Session With Nigerians In Dubai

Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to hold an interactive session with Nigerians living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The session will hold at Mina A’Salam Jumeirah, Dubai, this afternoon, Basir Ahmed, Buhari’s personal assistant on new media revealed.

“President Muhammadu Buhari this afternoon in Dubai will hold an interactive session with members of the Nigerian Community in United Arab Emirates (UAE) at Mina A’Salam Jumeirah, Dubai. #PMBinDubai,” his tweet read.

Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari this afternoon in Dubai will hold an interactive session with members of the Nigerian Community in United Arab Emirates (UAE) at Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, Dubai. #PMBinDubai pic.twitter.com/H4ts37M8vJ — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) April 9, 2019

Meanwhile, Buhari is currently holding a bilateral meeting with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi His Highness, Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.

President @MBuhari holds a bilateral meeting with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi His Highness, Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, UAE. #PMBinDubai pic.twitter.com/upzgublPdt — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) April 9, 2019

Recall Buhari, yesterday, arrived Dubai to participate in the ninth edition of the Annual Investment Meeting.